Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting
US police have taken a man into custody after six people were killed at an Independence Day parade near Chicago.
Police say Robert E Crimo III, aged 22, was arrested after a brief chase.
At least 24 other people were injured in the city of Highland Park after a gunman used a high-powered rifle to target people from a rooftop.
It is the latest mass shooting to hit the US - there has been one in every week of 2022. President Biden said he was "shocked" by the violence.
Mr Crimo was arrested after an hours-long manhunt. He was referred to as a "person of interest" in the shooting but after his arrest police said they believed he was responsible.
The suspected shooter opened fire at the parade just a few minutes after it began.
The event was scheduled to include floats, marching bands, and community entertainment as part of the city's Independence Day celebrations.
But what should have been one of the happiest days of the year quickly turned to panic, with pushchairs, purses and lawn chairs left discarded on the street as crowds fled from the scene.
The suspect is believed to have fired at members of the public from the rooftop of a nearby shop, where police say they recovered "evidence of a firearm."
Five adults were killed at the scene, as well as a further victim who the local coroner said died in a nearby hospital.
"On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we're instead mourning the tragic loss of life," said city mayor Nancy Rotering.
