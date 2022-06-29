R. Kelly given 30 years in jail in sex abuse case
US singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for sex charges.
In September, a jury in New York convicted the R&B artist, 55, of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes committed over three decades in the music industry.
The Chicago native - whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly - has already spent close to three years behind bars.
He currently faces separate criminal charges in three other cases.
