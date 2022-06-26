Roe v Wade: What the Supreme Court decision means for US mid-terms

The new, state-level political battles over abortion will likely play out on a map familiar to anyone who has followed recent presidential elections. Certain states that are reliably under Republican control - like Texas, much of the south and large swaths of the central and western US - are likely to impose, or have already enacted, some form of ban. Other states that are reliably Democratic, such as the Pacific Coast and the north-eastern US, have or will soon enact abortion protections.