Bill Cosby assaulted teen at Playboy Mansion, jury finds
- Published
Comedian Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1975, a jury has found.
Judy Huth testified to the civil trial that Mr Cosby, 84, had forced her to perform a sex act on him at the venue when she was 16 years old.
The jury also ruled that Cosby must pay Ms Huth, who is now 64, $500,000 (£407,000) in damages.
Less than a year ago, Cosby walked free from prison after his sexual assault conviction was thrown out.
More than 50 women have come forward with abuse allegations against the man once known as "America's Dad", charges he denies.
The trial in Santa Monica, California, represented one of the last remaining legal actions against him.
Ms Huth filed her civil suit in 2014, but saw her case delayed for years by Cosby's criminal proceedings.
She alleged that he brought her and another underage friend to the infamous mansion, lured her to a bedroom and forced himself on her.
When she resisted, he forced her to perform a sex act on him, she testified.