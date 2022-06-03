Trump-backed celebrity doctor wins Pennsylvania Senate primary
A Trump-backed celebrity doctor will run as the next Republican senator for Pennsylvania after his opponent conceded the race.
Former hedge fund executive David McCormick said he could not make up the wafer-thin deficit in the recount from last month's cliffhanger vote.
Fewer than 1,000 ballots had separated the two contenders in the state.
Mr Oz will take on the Democratic candidate John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke.
Mr McCormick and Mr Oz fought each other to a standstill, the vote margin between the rivals falling to within a 0.5% automatic recount threshold.
Mr Oz, a TV surgeon best known for his appearances on the Oprah Winfrey Show, released a video before the recount even began, describing himself as the "presumptive Republican" nominee.
He had been urged by his political patron, former President Donald Trump, to declare victory pending the official outcome.