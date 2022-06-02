Oklahoma hospital shooting: Four killed and multiple injured
- Published
Four people have been killed in a shooting spree at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police say.
Law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspected shooter was also dead.
Officers said they were still working to clear the campus of the St Francis Hospital, where earlier there were reports of a man with a rifle.
Officials added that multiple injuries had also been confirmed.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Police Chief Jonathan Brooks said: "Right now we have four civilians that are dead, and one shooter that is dead."
He said the shooter, who has not yet been identified, sustained fatal gunshot wounds which were believed to have been self-inflicted.
The suspect "had one long gun and one hand gun on the scene at the time", he said.
No information was available about a possible motivation for the attack.
Deputy Brooks said that police received a call about an active shooter at 16:52 local (20:52 GMT) and arrived at the scene within three minutes.
"The officers who did arrive did hear shots in the building and that's what directed them to the second floor," he said.
Officers are currently interviewing witnesses throughout the building, including those who were on the second floor - where the attack took place.
Speaking to ABC News, Captain Richard Meulenberg said that by the time police arrived at the medical campus they "found a few people have been shot" and some of them had already died.
It was a "catastrophic scene", he said.
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Tulsa shooting, White House officials also said in a statement.
Last Saturday, President Biden urged Americans to make their voices heard to prevent further gun violence, following the killing of 19 children and two teachers at a school in Texas.