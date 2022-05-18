Capitol riots loom large in Republican primaries

In Pennsylvania, the far-right Doug Mastriano won in a landslide to become the Republican candidate for Governor of the state in November. He was at the Stop The Steal rally in Washington on 6 January, 2021 - the gathering that preceded the storming of the US Capitol - although he denies actually attending the riot. He has actively fought to overturn the 2020 result and argues that elected state officials can overturn the popular vote. If voted in as Pennsylvania governor - a key swing state - he will have a role in overseeing the 2024 presidential election.