Victory Day parade: All eyes on Moscow - and what Putin does next

"The only way he can win now, because he'll definitely lose if it continues, is to produce the impression of an absolutely crazy guy. He wants the western public to get scared, western leaders to get scared and for them to start calling Zelensky and say: 'Enough now let's stop this. Go to the negotiating table and agree to at least some of the demands he makes. Because we're ready to help you but we're not ready to die because of you."