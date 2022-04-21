Katty Kay: Why inflation in US is bad for Ukraine

Early in the war Mr Biden told the American people that they would indeed feel the cost of this war - he said he was not going to "pretend this will be painless". But he framed it as an existential choice: "If we do not stand for freedom where it is at risk today, we'll surely pay a steeper price tomorrow." That was back on 15 February, when most people assumed this would be over quickly. Two long, brutal months later, can the president sustain the nation's will to sacrifice, and for how long?