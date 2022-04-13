Police arrest suspect in New York subway shooting 'without incident'
- Published
Police in New York City have arrested a man suspected of shooting 10 commuters in a rush hour attack at a Brooklyn subway station.
Frank James, 62, was first named by police as a "person of interest" on Tuesday, launching a massive manhunt.
On Wednesday morning, officials said Mr James was the sole suspect in the shooting, in which 23 people were wounded, 10 of them from gunfire.
The shooting renewed calls to address violence in the city's transit system.
According to police, the suspect detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire with a handgun at Brooklyn's 36th Street station on Tuesday morning.
"My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said via video during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.
Keechant Sewell, New York's police commissioner, said that Mr James had been apprehended following a tip from the public and that he was taken into custody "without incident".
"There was nowhere left for him to run," Commissioner Sewell said.
Mr James will be charged on several counts, authorities said, including violating a law prohibiting attacks against a mass transit system.
He had nine prior arrests, police said, and he had ties in Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The search for Mr James was complicated by malfunctioning cameras inside the subway station. Officials on Wednesday were working to determine whether one or multiple cameras at the station were broken.
The suspected gunman was linked to the attack through a rented U-Haul van. The key to the van, rented in Philadelphia, was found at the scene.