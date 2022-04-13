Brooklyn shooting: Person of interest named in New York subway attack
- Published
New York City police have named "a person of interest" after a morning rush-hour shooting at a subway station that left more than 20 people injured.
Police said they were looking for Frank R James, 62, in connection with the attack as he had rented a U-Haul van that may be linked to the shooting.
The key was found at the subway crime scene.
"We are looking to determine if he has any connection to the train," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) asked "anyone with information on his whereabouts" to call a hotline.
An attacker detonated a smoke bomb and opened fire at Brooklyn's 36th Street station at 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Tuesday.
Bloodied passengers were seen lying on the floor of the smoke-filled station.
The attacker opened smoke grenades and fired his gun 33 times, hitting at least 10 people, Mr Essig said at a briefing later on Tuesday.
Five people were taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition, authorities said. Some 13 more suffered from smoke inhalation or were injured as panicked passengers fled the subway car.
All of the victims are expected to survive.
Mr Essig said investigators had found a Glock handgun, three extended magazines, a hatchet and a range of potential incendiary devices at the scene of the attack.
A $50,000 (£38,450) reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Police say the gunman was roughly 5'5" tall and 170 pounds. He was said to be wearing a construction vest, grey hooded sweatshirt, and a gas mask.