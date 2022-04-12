Person of interest named in New York subway attack
New York City police have named "a person of interest" after a morning rush-hour shooting at a subway station that left more than 20 people injured.
Police said they were looking for Frank James, 62, in connection with the shooting.
They asked "anyone with information on his whereabouts" to call a police hotline.
An attacker detonated a smoke bomb and opened fire at Brooklyn's 36th Street station at 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) on Tuesday.
Bloodied passengers were seen lying on the floor of the smoke-filled station.
