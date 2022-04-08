Katty Kay: The most exciting thing about becoming Swiss

The false conspiracy perpetrated by former US President Donald Trump that he won the 2020 election has become the rationale for a wave of new laws across the US that make it harder to vote. It's also the reason Americans' belief in the system itself is growing shaky. A recent NPR/Ipsos poll found 64% of Americans believe US democracy is at risk of failing. The sentiment is felt most strongly among supporters of Donald Trump. But those new laws may undermine Democrats' faith in the system too.