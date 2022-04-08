Gretchen Whitmer: Partial verdict in Michigan governor kidnap case
- Published
A US federal jury has acquitted two men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan's governor and failed to reach a verdict for two other defendants.
Adam Fox, 38, Daniel Harris, 24, Brandon Caserta, 33, and Barry Croft, 46, each faced a kidnapping conspiracy charge.
Mr Harris and Mr Caserta were found not guilty, but the charges against Mr Fox and Mr Croft ended in mistrial.
The government had argued they targeted Gretchen Whitmer, 50, in a 2020 plot.
Jurors began deliberating this week after 14 days of testimony and had indicated earlier on Friday that they were deadlocked on some of the charges.
They ultimately reached no verdict against Mr Fox, who was alleged to be the group's ringleader, and Mr Croft, both of whom were also facing an additional count each of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.
According to secret chats and private conversations revealed in court, members of the group - some of whom were said to be militia members - viewed Ms Whitmer as a "tyrant".
Prosecutors said the men planned to abduct her from her holiday home, conduct some kind of "treason trial" and set her adrift in a boat on Lake Michigan.
But lawyers for the accused countered that the scheme was mostly "smoke and mirrors" and angry talk by disillusioned men.
Throughout the trial, they maintained that the men had been entrapped, or improperly induced into the crime, by an undercover FBI operation.
The FBI has said it began tracking the group's movements after spotting online discussions about the violent overthrow of some state governments.
On the witness stand, two men who had been accused of involvement in the plot said the participants acted of their own volition and were free to leave the group whenever they wanted.
Ty Garbin, 26, and Kaleb Franks, 27, both took plea deals that will see them avoid life in prison.
Also on the stand, FBI agent Timothy "Red" Bates said the group discussed blowing up bridges near the governor's house to thwart law enforcement.