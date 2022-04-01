Ghislaine Maxwell bid for retrial denied
A US judge has upheld Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking conviction, denying her bid for a new trial.
Maxwell, 60, had complained that one of a jurors had falsely stated before the trial he had never been sexually abused.
Her lawyers argued the fact the juror had been abused in the past mean they could not be impartial.
The daughter of a late British media tycoon was convicted last year of trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein.
