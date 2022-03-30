Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, Academy says
- Published
Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony after hitting Chris Rock but refused, the Academy says.
The body also says it has initiated "disciplinary proceedings" against Smith.
Smith slapped Rock after the comic made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia.
The actor - who won the first Oscar of his career at the ceremony - has since apologised.
In its statement, the Academy said: "Mr Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, [but] we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."
It also announced it had "initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct".
These include inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour, and compromising the integrity of the Academy, it said.
