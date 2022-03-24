Four Russians indicted in energy industry hacks - US prosecutors
Four Russian government workers have been accused by US prosecutors of orchestrating cyber attacks on the global energy sector between 2012-2018.
They are accused of targeting hundreds of companies and organisations in around 135 countries.
One of the operations in 2017 stunned cyber researchers due to its attempt to disable physical safety mechanisms.
Hackers normally steal data and ransom it for money, experts say.
The US Department of Justice unsealed the charges, which were filed in the summer of 2021, on Thursday.
According to one indictment, between May and September 2017, Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, a 36-year-old Russian Ministry of Defence research institute employee, helped hack the systems of a foreign refinery and installed malware known as Triton on a safety system produced by Schneider Electric.
The Triton programme gave "the defendant and his co-conspirators the ability to cause damage to the refinery, injury to anyone nearby, and economic harm," the US Department of Justice said in a statement.
He is charged with conspiring and attempting to cause damage to an energy facility and computer fraud.
In a second indictment, the justice department accuses three employees of Russia's FSB spy agency of attacking the computer networks of oil and gas companies, nuclear power plants, and utility and power transmission companies.
Pavel Aleksandrovich Akulov, 36, Mikhail Mikhailovich Gavrilov, 42, and Marat Valeryevich Tyukov, 39, are alleged to have surreptitiously installed malware onto 17,000 unique devices worldwide.
They face charges of computer fraud and abuse, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and causing damage to the property of an energy facility.
The group is accused of targeting the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corp in Kansas, which runs a nuclear power plant.
"Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement on Thursday.
"Although the criminal charges unsealed today reflect past activity, they make crystal clear the urgent ongoing need for American businesses to harden their defences and remain vigilant."
None of the men, who are all Russian nationals and who allegedly worked for the Russian government, have been arrested.
Russia has always denied the accusations of cyber attacks.