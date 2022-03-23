Ex-US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dies
Madeleine Albright, a Czech immigrant who went on to become the first female secretary of state in US history, has died aged 84.
A long-time foreign policy veteran, Albright became America's top diplomat in 1997 during the Clinton administration, becoming the highest-ranking woman in US government.
Often hailed as "a champion of democracy", Albright was instrumental in efforts to end ethnic cleansing in Kosovo.
Her death from cancer was announced on Twitter.
