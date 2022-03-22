Ketanji Brown Jackson: Key moments as Biden's Supreme Court pick quizzed

What it means: It might seem like Ms Jackson is interviewing for a truck-driving job, not a seat on the Supreme Court, the number of times she was intent on "staying in her lane". That was her canned response to any attempt by senators to get her to weigh in on what she viewed as political issues. Adding seats to the Supreme Court - "court packing," as it is derogatively called - was just such an instance. Democrats may love the idea of putting more liberal-leaning justices on the court, and Ms Jackson might enjoy the company, but she isn't going to say so under committee questioning, when such answer would quickly be used by Republicans to energise their voters in upcoming elections." By Anthony Zurcher