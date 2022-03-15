Pierre Zakrzewski: Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine
- Published
A cameraman working for Fox News has been killed in Ukraine, the US network says.
Pierre Zakrzewski was killed and his colleague Benjamin Hall wounded when their vehicle was struck by incoming fire outside Kyiv, a statement read.
Paying tribute, Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott said that Zakrzewski's "passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched".
Mr Hall remains in hospital in Ukraine, Ms Scott added.
"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Ms Scott said.
"Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news.
News that Mr Hall was injured emerged on Monday but Ms Scott gave no further detail. On Monday Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, posted on Telegram that Mr Hall was in a serious condition.
Mr Hall, 39, joined Fox News in 2015 and has been heavily involved in the network's foreign affairs coverage.
He has covered several wars from the frontlines, including in parts of the Middle East.
A dual US-UK citizen, he completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in London.
Zakrzewski is the second journalist killed in Ukraine in two days. On Sunday, US journalist Brent Renaud was shot and killed in the town of Irpin.