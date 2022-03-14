Tom Brady 'un-retires' and disappoints unlucky fan
- Published
Six weeks after leaving the gridiron, American football star Tom Brady is coming back - and at least one fan might be feeling a little deflated.
On Sunday night, the 44-year-old quarterback 'un-retired' via Instagram saying he had "unfinished business".
That is bad news for whoever just dropped half a million dollars at auction on the ball Mr Brady used for his final touchdown pass.
The unlucky fan beat out 23 bids to claim the $518,628 (£396,960) pigskin.
"If there is any item in the field of sports collectibles that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady's career," wrote the description at Leland's online auction.
The ball originates from 23 January, when Mr Brady threw it 55 yards towards wide receiver Mike Evans during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
It would not have made it to auction, however, if not for Mr Evans tossing the ball into the crowd as he so often does. A fan caught the ball and consigned it with Leland's.
The first touchdown pass of Mr Brady's career was also sold at auction, last June, for the sum of $428,841 (£328,342).
Widely regarded as the greatest of all-time, Mr Brady has won seven Super Bowls - six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - and three MVP awards.
2022 will mark his 23rd year on the field and third with the Buccaneers. He is the sport's oldest active player.
All bids for the final touchdown pass ball were anonymous.