Guy Reffitt: First trial of US Capitol riot ends with conviction
- Published
The first person to face trial over the 6 January storming of the US Capitol has been found guilty on all counts.
Guy Reffitt, 49, from Texas, was convicted of five charges including obstruction of an official proceeding and interfering with police in a riot.
The case was being closely watched as a possible bellwether for hundreds more cases related to that day which will come to trial in the months ahead.
Jurors took under four hours to unanimously convict Reffitt.
According to investigators, Reffitt - an oil-field worker and alleged member of the Three Percenters far-right militia - drove from Texas to Washington DC to participate in the riot, and led fellow members of the Three Percenters up the Capitol's staircase to the building.
In court, prosecutors used Reffitt's own words against him, telling jurors that he "lit the match" during the riot.
Reffitt's prosecution was aided by multiple videos taken on and after 6 January, in which he discussed planning and later bragged about his participation in the riot.
The videos included a 30-minute clip recorded with a helmet camera among the crowd outside the Capitol, and a self-recorded Zoom call in which he bragged about the day's events.
Among those who testified against him was his 19-year-old son Jackson, who said his father threatened him to keep quiet.
"He said 'if you turn me in, you're a traitor," the younger Reffitt testified about his father. "And traitors get shot".