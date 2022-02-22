Massive bear named 'Hank the Tank' on the run from California police
- Published
A massive brown bear named Hank the Tank is wanted by California police for breaking into dozens of homes in a Lake Tahoe neighbourhood since last summer.
The bear burglar weighs 500lbs (227kg), much more than the average bear, and appears to have skipped hibernation in winter due to a constant food supply.
Authorities say euthanisation may be necessary because the wild animal has grown so comfortable around humans.
Wildlife groups are calling for him to be re-located to a sanctuary.
Hank earned his nickname by hungrily barging his way into locked homes, using his size and strength to get into houses and garages.
Also crowned "King Henry" in the press, Hank is "readily identifiable due to [his] exceptionally large size and dark coat with a lighter muzzle", according to the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.
Normal non-lethal methods of bear "hazing", such as bean bag munitions, sirens, and dry-firing police tasers (which "makes a clicky-clack noise that the bears hate") have not been successful is driving Hank away.
The Bear League, a local wildlife advocacy group, says that Hank got to be his size (brown bears average around 100-300lbs) due to his raging appetite for human food.
They have called for Hank to be trapped and sent to a sanctuary instead of killed, and for Lake Tahoe residents to be more vigilant about securing their food and rubbish.
"It's easier to find leftover pizza than to go in the forest," California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesman Peter Tira told the New York Times.
Officials have received more than 150 calls about Hank. He has broken into nearly 40 homes, sometimes causing severe damage, in just the last six months.
"I've been in town 40 years and I've been locking my doors recently and I've never done that," local Tim Johnson told CBS News after the latest break-in by Hank on Friday night.
"The more we don't feed them, the more this isn't going to be the case."