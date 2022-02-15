Russian attack on Ukraine still possible - Biden
A Russian attack on Ukraine "remains very much a possibility" but the human cost would be "immense", US President Joe Biden has said.
In remarks televised nationally, he said the US was ready to respond decisively.
