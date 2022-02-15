Report: Ottawa police chief resigns amid anti-mandate protests
- Published
Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has resigned, according to Canadian media.
Mr Sloly, 55, has faced mounting criticism for his handling of the anti-vaccine mandate protests that have paralysed the downtown core of Canada's capital for 19 days.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday invoked the Emergencies Act as a "last resort" in response to the protests.
Mr Sloly is expected to confirm his resignation after the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting later today.