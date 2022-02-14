Kentucky mayoral candidate survives being targeted by a gunman
- Published
Police in the US state of Kentucky have apprehended an individual who entered the office of a local politician on Monday morning and shot at him.
Craig Greenberg, running to be Louisville's next Democratic mayor, later tweeted his team was safe and he would provide an update in due course.
According to police, the shots hit Mr Greenberg's clothing but nobody was injured by the lone shooter.
No motive has yet been identified.
Several people, including Mr Greenberg, were seen being escorted unharmed out of the building by police.
"We consider ourselves very fortunate today," said Louisville police chief Erika Shields at a Monday afternoon news conference.
Neither the police nor the candidate's office have responded to requests for comment.
David James, president of the local metro council, told local media the shooting was an attempt on Mr Greenberg's life.
Mr James did not witness the incident himself but said he had spoken to staff in Mr Greenberg's office shortly afterward.