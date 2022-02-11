Trucker protests: Ontario calls state of emergency
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in Ontario in response to two weeks of protests against Covid-19 restrictions.
The announcement comes as demonstrators continue to shut down parts of Ottawa and Windsor's Ambassador Bridge, a crucial pathway for US-Canada trade.
Mr Ford, a Conservative, said the order would make it clear it is "illegal" to block crucial infrastructure.
"There will be consequences, and they will be severe," he said.
Protesters could face up to a year in jail and $100,000 in fines.