Trudeau slams 'unacceptable' protests as police warn truckers
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hit out at protests by truckers around the country as "unacceptable".
Speaking to parliament in Ottawa, he defended the federal Covid mandates that have prompted truckers to converge on the nation's capital.
Ottawa police meanwhile warned protesters could be arrested, and a conviction might cost them their jobs.
The nationwide protests against coronavirus restrictions have been going on for two weeks.
"Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers," Mr Trudeau said.
"We must do everything to bring them to an end."
On Monday, Mr Trudeau returned to Parliament following a week-long isolation after he caught coronavirus, saying the protesters are "trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens' daily lives".
"It has to stop."
Since Monday drivers have been blocking the largest international suspension bridge in the world at a border crossing that makes up around 30% of US-Canada trade.
The closure of the Ambassador Bridge by about 100 protesters in their big rigs has been denounced by trade groups.
Mr Trudeau has refused to budge on federal Covid measures - including a vaccination mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border - even as provinces begin lifting their restrictions.
Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Prince Edward Island have all announced plans to lift most mitigation measures this month.
On Tuesday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said pandemic-related restrictions had "disrupted and even destroyed livelihoods" in the province.