Freedom Convoy: GoFundMe pauses donations to Canada truckers
- Published
GoFundMe has paused donations to truck drivers protesting against vaccine mandates in Canada.
Donations to the page "Freedom Convoy 2022" had reached C$10m ($7.9m; £5.8m), by Wednesday afternoon with about C$1m released so far to organisers.
A number of officials have suggested legal action against the platform to prevent the release of more funds.
Nearly a week-long, the protest began over a mandate requiring Covid jabs to cross the US-Canada border.