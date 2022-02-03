BBC News

Freedom Convoy: GoFundMe pauses donations to Canada truckers

Image source, Getty Images

GoFundMe has paused donations to truck drivers protesting against vaccine mandates in Canada.

Donations to the page "Freedom Convoy 2022" had reached C$10m ($7.9m; £5.8m), by Wednesday afternoon with about C$1m released so far to organisers.

A number of officials have suggested legal action against the platform to prevent the release of more funds.

Nearly a week-long, the protest began over a mandate requiring Covid jabs to cross the US-Canada border.

