CNN's Jeff Zucker resigns over undisclosed relationship
CNN president Jeff Zucker has resigned from the network after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a senior executive.
The 56-year-old Mr Zucker said in a memo to colleagues that he was "wrong" to not report the relationship as required.
The relationship was discovered during an investigation into the conduct of fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
Mr Zucker is considered one of the most powerful media executives in the US.
In the message sent on Wednesday to the network's staff and shared online by CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, Mr Zucker said that he was asked about his consensual relationship with a colleague during an investigation into Mr Cuomo's time at CNN.
Mr Cuomo was being investigated over efforts to help his politician brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, fight allegations of sexual harassment.
Mr Zucker said that he had worked with the colleague for two decades and that the relationship had "evolved in recent years".
"I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't," he said. "I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today."
Mr Zucker's memo did not identify the colleague with whom he had a relationship but CNN named her as Allison Gollust, the network's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.
"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," she said in a statement quoted by Mr Stelter on air. "Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."
Ms Gollust added that she intends to stay at the network. Both her and Mr Zucker are divorced, the New York Times reported.
Mr Zucker also resigned as chairman of WarnerMedia's news and sports division. He had joined in CNN in 2013 after a stint at the head of NBCUniversal.