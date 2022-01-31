Family wants no contact with accused US IS member

The former teacher from Kansas took the news calmly. Her parents, stepmother and two of her children, both adults, who live in Kansas, said that they want nothing to do with her, explained a federal prosecutor, Raj Parekh. "I understand," said Ms Ekren- the name she said she prefers. Wearing a black scarf that was draped over a prison-issued jacket, she said that she would abide by her family's wishes and not contact them.