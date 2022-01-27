'Camp Auschwitz' shirt Capitol rioter pleads guilty
An intruder who was seen wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt during the US Capitol riot last year has pleaded guilty to entering the building.
Robert Packer's shirt referred to the Nazi death camp where more than 1.1m people, mostly Jews, were murdered during World War Two.
On Wednesday he admitted to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol - a misdemeanour charge.
Packer, 57, now faces up to six months in jail when he is sentenced in April.
However, other defendants who have pleaded to the same charge were spared prison time.
The sweatshirt worn by Packer included a graphic of a skull and crossbones, and bore an English translation of the Nazi slogan that appeared on the gates of the concentration camp.
Prosecutors say Packer travelled from Virginia to attend a pro-Trump rally on 6 January 2021 that ended in rioters invading Congress as lawmakers were certifying Joe Biden's election victory.
Packer entered the building as the mob fought with law enforcement, and was near the area where protester Ashli Babbitt was shot by police. He left the building after 20 minutes.
A search of Packer's home turned up other anti-Semitic and racist materials, including more Nazi imagery.
More than 200 people have pleaded guilty to participating in the riot.
Most have been given relatively lenient sentences so far, for minor offences such as trespassing.
However, felony prosecutions - including seditious conspiracy charges against 11 alleged militia members - have also been filed. Most of the 225 defendants accused of violence at the Capitol have yet to see trial.
More than 725 suspects have been arrested so far.