US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire - reports
Liberal US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to retire later this year, US media has learned.
NBC News first reported the judge will step down at the end of the court's current term in June after more than 27 years on the bench.
His decision ensures President Joe Biden will have an opportunity to nominate his successor.
Democrats have piled pressure on Mr Breyer - who, at 83, was the oldest judge on the bench - to retire.
His replacement will not shift the court's current 6-3 split between conservative and liberal justices, though Mr Breyer's successor could serve for decades.
Mr Biden has previously pledged to nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time ever.
