Gabby Petito: Boyfriend of blogger 'responsible' for her murder

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito

The boyfriend of killed blogger Gabby Petito "admitted responsibility" for her murder in a journal found with his body, according to the FBI.

Brian Laundrie, 23, shot himself after Petito was found in September strangled in a Wyoming campground. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip.

Laundrie's body was found in a Florida nature preserve near his parents home on 20 October.

The murder of Petito, 22, drew national media attention.

