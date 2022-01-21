Gabby Petito: Boyfriend of blogger 'responsible' for her murder
- Published
The boyfriend of killed blogger Gabby Petito "admitted responsibility" for her murder in a journal found with his body, according to the FBI.
Brian Laundrie, 23, shot himself after Petito was found in September strangled in a Wyoming campground. The couple had been on a cross-country road trip.
Laundrie's body was found in a Florida nature preserve near his parents home on 20 October.
The murder of Petito, 22, drew national media attention.