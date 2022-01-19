Joe Biden one year on: Has the United States become ungovernable?

On inauguration day a year ago, you could almost hear the relief in Joe Biden's voice when he reassured his country, and the world, that democracy had prevailed. But in his two set-piece speeches of this new political year - one marking the anniversary of January 6th and the other delivered in Georgia demanding the passage of voting rights legislation - it was possible to detect both an air of resignation and a strident partisan tone. Both may well be an indication that he knows in his heart of hearts that his reunification project has failed, and that national healing is beyond him. Historians may one day view this as a personal failing. But I suspect many will be more sympathetic. After all, could any president heal a broken land that looks increasingly ungovernable?