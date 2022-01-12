Ronnie Spector: Be My Baby singer of The Ronettes dies at 78
- Published
Ronnie Spector, the trail-blazing lead singer of the 1960s all-girl group the Ronettes, has died.
The rock and roll star rose to fame with hits such as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking in the Rain.
A statement from her family said she passed at age 78 "after a brief battle with cancer".
"Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face," the statement said.
"She was filled with love and gratitude. Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her."
Born in 1943 in Manhattan as Veronica Yvette Bennett, she shot to fame in 1964 at the age of just 18 while performing with her older sister and cousin.
With their beehive hairstyles and liberal use of mascara, the multi-racial group caught the attention of record producers while performing in New York clubs.
In 1968, the lead singer married Phil Spector, who pioneered the "wall of sound" recording technique. They were married for six years and adopted three children together before their divorce.
It was under him that the group recorded hits Be My Baby and Baby I Love You. He later died in prison in 2021 while serving a murder sentence.
The group's bad-girl personas are credited with paving the way for future female musical artists.