California twins born 15 minutes apart in two different years
A set of fraternal twins born in California have achieved an extremely rare feat - their birthdays fall in different years.
Alfredo Antonio Trujillo was born at 23:45 local time (07:45 GMT) on New Year's Eve of 2021.
His sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo arrived just 15 minutes later, at the stroke of midnight on 1 January 2022.
Their mother Fatima Madrigal said it's "crazy" to her that her twins will have different birthdays.
And she said in a statement she was "surprised and happy" her newborn daughter arrived at midnight, making her the first baby to be born at the local hospital in 2022.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, twin births occur 120,000 times per year in the US, about 3% of all births.
Natividad Medical Center - the Salinas hospital that delivered the babies - estimates the likelihood that twins are born in different years is about one in two million.
In a statement, a Navidad doctor described the Trujillo births as "definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career".
"It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022," said Dr Ana Abril Arias.
The first child, Alfredo, weighed in at six pounds and one ounce, while his little sister Aylin came in at five pounds and 14 ounces. The pair join three older siblings.
