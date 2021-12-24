Omicron: US to lift travel restrictions from southern Africa
- Published
The US is to lift travel restrictions it imposed on eight southern African nations over a new coronavirus strain.
The White House said the ban, imposed on 29 November and affecting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi, will be lifted by New Year's Eve.
The official said the curbs were no longer necessary amid a US explosion of cases of the Omicron variant.
The variant now makes up most of all new US cases.
"The restrictions gave us time to understand Omicron and we know our existing vaccines work against Omicron, esp boosted," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz.
The restrictions were first imposed by the EU and UK. The US and a host of other countries followed suit.
The move was roundly criticised, with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calling it "travel apartheid".
The ban did not prevent Americans from returning to the country from the region and only applied to non-US citizens.