Daunte Wright death: US 'Taser mixup' ex-officer guilty of manslaughter
- Published
A veteran former Minnesota police officer has been found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a black motorist in April.
Kim Potter, 49, has claimed she mistakenly drew her gun instead of a Taser and killed 20-year old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
The highly publicised shooting on 11 April 2021 led to days of demonstrations against police.
Her sentencing will take place in February.
Over the course of four days, the jury deliberated for approximately 27 hours before reaching a decision.
The first charge against Ms Potter, first-degree manslaughter, is applied to cases in which the defendant causes someone's death while attempting to commit a lesser crime.
In Ms Potter's case, prosecutors accused Ms Potter of killing Mr Wright as a result of her "reckless" handling of a firearm.
The second charge, second-degree manslaughter, is used in cases in which a death is caused by negligence and the taking of unreasonable risk.
The first charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years and a fine of up to $30,000 (£22,000). The second charge is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and a $20,000 fine.
Following the verdict, Judge Regina Chu ordered that Ms Potter be taken into custody and held without bail until the sentencing.
Her lawyer, Earl Gray, had objected, saying that "she's not going to commit a crime, she's not going anywhere".