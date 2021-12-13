US tornadoes: Photos show devastation from deadly storms
Devastating tornadoes swept through the US over the weekend, with deaths recorded in five of the six states that were hit.
At least 74 Kentucky residents were killed, with victims ranging in age from just five months to 86 years.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Monday at least 109 people remain missing and more deaths may be confirmed soon.
Search and rescue efforts have been continuing across Western Kentucky.
Mr Beshear said a tornado had wrecked places all along its 227-mile (365km) path. Thousands of people had their homes destroyed and more than 26,000 homes are still without power.
Eight deaths were confirmed at a candle factory in Mayfield, and there are still workers missing.
Six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois died when the building was destroyed by a tornado on Friday.
