Tornadoes causing chaos across several US states
Tornadoes are wreaking havoc across several US states, causing the death of one person in an Arkansas nursing home and a roof collapse at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois.
Some 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home after it partly collapsed.
Workers are also believed to be trapped in the Amazon warehouse.
The US National Weather Service has issued tornado warnings for areas in states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.
Craighead county judge Marvin Day told the Associated Press the tornado hit the Monette Manor nursing home in north-east Arkansas on Friday evening, killing one person and trapping 20 others.
The building was cleared around 90 minutes later but searches are continuing, he said, adding that some residents had been hiding in the basement as the tornado approached.
The warehouse in Edwardsville in southern Illinois was damaged during a tornado on Friday night, the authorities said.
It is not yet clear how many people were hurt by the roof collapse, but local emergency services have called it a "mass casualty incident" on Facebook.
"My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources," Illinois Governor JB Pritzker tweeted.
Amazon was assessing the situation and damage, a spokesperson said in a statement.
A state of emergency has been announced in Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police said in a statement that "loss of life is expected".
Police said the tornado caused "significant damage" across the western parts of the state. A train was derailed during extreme winds in Hopkins County, Sheriff Matt Sanderson told WKYT-TV.
He also described how two children were reported missing during a tornado but were then found in a bathtub that had been pulled outside by the force of the wind.
"There were two children in the Barnsley area that were missing and they were actually found in a bathtub not where the house was originally standing," he said.