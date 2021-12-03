Michigan school shooting: Parents of gunman charged with manslaughter
- Published
The parents of a suspect in deadly school shooting at a Michigan high school are facing charges of their own.
Prosecutors in Oakland County have charged James and Jennifer Crumbley with involuntary manslaughter, alleging several negligent actions they took.
Authorities say Ethan Crumbley used his father's handgun during a rampage in Oxford, about 35 miles (60 km) north of Detroit, this week.
He has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and first degree murder charges.
Four people were killed and seven were injured in the shooting on Tuesday.
On Friday, Oakland County lead prosecutor Karen McDonald acknowledged that charging parents in a child's alleged crime was unusual, but the facts of the case were "egregious".