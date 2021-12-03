Biden blasted for reviving Trump's Remain in Mexico policy

President Biden had described the Remain in Mexico policy as "inhumane" while he was a candidate and cancelled it soon after taking office. However, it seems the numbers of people arriving at the US southern border - and the effect that is having on his standing in the polls - has meant the administration is happy enough to reinstate the law - albeit having been ordered to do so by the courts. Domestic US politics, as so often the case, plays a central role in its relationship with Mexico and Central America.