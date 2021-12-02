Ghislaine Maxwell: Defence lawyers seek to discredit key accuser

Epstein arrest and death Financier Jeffrey Epstein is arrested in New Jersey after returning from France on a private jet. Federal charges accuse Epstein of trafficking a “vast network” of underage girls for sex. He kills himself in a New York jail 36 days after his arrest. Image copyright by Reuters

Ghislaine Maxwell arrest British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested in New Hampshire and accused of helping Epstein groom his victims. Charges accuse her of befriending girls as young as 14 and enticing them into having sexual relations with Epstein. One alleged victim told the BBC that she “controlled the girls - she was like Madam”. Prosecutors claim the abuse occurred in locations around the world, including Ms Maxwell’s London home. She pleads not guilty. A judge denies her bail, calling her a flight risk. Image copyright by Getty Images

A second set of charges Two new US federal charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor are filed against Ms Maxwell, adding to the six she already faced. Prosecutors say a fourth victim has been identified. The victim was allegedly abused in 2001 when she was 14 years old. Ms Maxwell denies these charges.

First court appearance Ms Maxwell appears in court for the first time, pleading not guilty to multiple charges of sex abuse, sex-trafficking and perjury. Her defence lawyers argue that the conditions in her Brooklyn jail are inhumane and argue that she is “being treated horribly”. She is denied bail. Image copyright by Reuters