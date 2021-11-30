Michigan school shooting: Student kills three and wounds six
- Published
Three students have been killed and six others injured, including a teacher, in a high school shooting in the US state of Michigan.
Officials say the suspect, a 15-year-old male student, surrendered five minutes after police were called.
Police say the teenager fired 15 to 20 shots with a semi-automatic handgun and acted alone.
The assailant's motives for the attack in the town of Oxford, about 40 miles (65km) from Detroit, remain unclear.
Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe told reporters at a news conference outside the Oxford High School on Tuesday that calls to emergency services began at 12:51 local time (17:51GMT).
Within minutes, officials had received 100 calls to 911, he said.
A police officer stationed at the school helped to arrest the suspect, he said. No shots were fired during the arrest, and the teenager was not injured.
"He gave up without any problems," said Mr McCabe.
The school has been evacuated, and officials are searching the building for any additional victims.
In the news conference, officials say the suspect has so far refused to speak.
He added that the suspect was not wearing body armour, and that officials know how the gun was brought into the school but are not yet able to reveal that detail.
"Of course I'm shocked. I'm devastated," said Oxford Superintendent of Schools Tim Throne.
It has not yet been decided whether classes will resume on Wednesday, according to Mr Throne.
US shootings on school grounds have been ticking steadily upwards in recent years, according to pro-gun control group Everytown.
After a brief dip last year during coronavirus lockdowns, the number of such attacks has rebounded with 138 incidents of gunfire on school grounds so far in 2021.