Jussie Smollett: Jury selection begins in actor’s trial
Jury selection in the high-profile trial of US TV actor Jussie Smollett begins on Monday, nearly three years after he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.
Mr Smollett, 39, claimed in January 2019 that he was attacked by two men who yelled pro-Donald Trump slogans and tied a noose around his neck.
Authorities accused him of staging the attack on himself as a publicity stunt.
He has denied any wrongdoing.
Authorities allege that Mr Smollett paid two brothers $3,500 (£2,630) to carry out the attack to promote his career because he was "dissatisfied with his salary". Mr Smollett has claimed that the payment was for one of the brothers to work as a personal trainer.
The former Empire show actor was indicted by a special prosecutor in Illinois last year on six counts of lying to police.
Previous disorderly conduct charges against him had been dropped following an emergency court appearance in March 2019, prompting Chicago police and the city's mayor to accuse courts of letting Mr Smollett "off scot-free".
A special prosecutor, Dan Webb, was later assigned to investigate how the case was handled. Mr Webb said that his office had obtained "sufficient factual evidence" to argue that the case should not have been dropped.
In a statement, Mr Webb said that prosecuting the case was "in the interest of justice", partly due to the "extensive nature of Mr Smollett's false police reports" and the resources expended by Chicago police to investigate.
If convicted, Mr Smollett faces a prison sentence of up to three years. Given Mr Smollett's lack of previous convictions, however, legal experts have said a lighter sentence or probation is more likely.
It remains unclear if Mr Smollett will testify during the trial, which is expected to last a week.
The two brothers accused of carrying out the attack - Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo - are both expected to take the witness stand. Both men had worked as extras on 'Empire'.
Ever since authorities cast doubt on his claims, Mr Smollett has repeatedly maintained his innocence.
In an Instagram Live interview with US author Marc Lamont-Hill last year, Mr Smollett said that the last two years had been "beyond frustrating".
"They won't let this go…there is an example being made," he said. "The sad part is it's an example being made of someone that didn't do what they're being accused of."