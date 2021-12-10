US Supreme Court says Texas abortion clinics can sue over law

The abortion provider who brought the case, Whole Woman's Health, said in a statement on Twitter that it considers the Supreme Court ruling a victory "on very narrow grounds". "Our lawsuit can continue against the health department, medical board, nursing board and pharmacy board," it said. "We'd hoped for a state-wide injunction, but no clear path to it." The abortion care provider added that it isn't "entirely sure what's going to happen". "It's disappointing that SB8 is so blatantly cruel and unconstitutional, and the court has decided not to grand us relief," the statement added. "While we hold out hope for the rest of our lawsuit, the court still failed us today."