Joe Biden to host first 'Three Amigos' summit since 2016
US President Joe Biden will host the leaders of Canada and Mexico at the White House for the first North American Leaders' Summit since 2016.
The so-called Three Amigos - Mr Biden, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet in Washington on 18 November.
The three will "reaffirm their strong ties" and collaborate on Covid-19, the White House said on Wednesday.
Climate change, health security and migration will also be discussed.
"I look forward to meeting with my counterparts to discuss a new path for our partnerships," Canada's Mr Trudeau said in a statement.
The meeting comes after the US lifted most of its pandemic-related border restrictions to vaccinated travellers from Canada and Mexico - ending a 19-month ban on non-essential land crossings from both countries.
Relations between the Three Amigos were generally strained during the previous US administration, under President Donald Trump. In 2018, Mr Trump angered his neighbours by slapping increased tariffs on Canadian and Mexican steel and aluminium coming into the US.
The three eventually signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA - the successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).