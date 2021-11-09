Astroworld: Who were the victims?
- Published
Officials have released the names of eight people who died when a massive crowd surged at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.
The victims were all between the ages of 14 and 27.
Hundreds of other concert-goers were injured in the crush. One nine-year-old boy remains in a medically induced coma due to severe brain and organ trauma, according to a fundraiser set up by his father.
Local authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Travis Scott, fellow performer Drake, and Astroworld's organisers are now facing a number of lawsuits.
Here's what we know about those who lost their lives.
John Hilgert, 14
The youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, Hilgert was a freshman and avid baseball player at a high school in Houston.
According to a report in the Houston Chronicle, Hilgert texted a friend to make sure they arrived at Astroworld early and found a good spot from which to watch Travis Scott's concert.
"John was a good student and athlete and so polite," his mother, Tracy Faulkner, was quoted as saying by the Houston Chronicle. "He was the sweetest and smartest young man."
Hilgert's school - Memorial High School - mourned his death on social media and said that counsellors would be made available to students this week.
"Our hearts go out to the student's family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial," the school district said in a statement. "This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today."
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
Another local high school student, Rodriguez was an avid dancer and member of the school's band. On Twitter, the band described her as "someone who could always make anyone smile."
"Although she's gone and she cannot perform with us anymore. We know that she'd want to still enjoy our time in Heights [high school]," the post said.
In the wake of her death, Rodriguez's family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,500 people had donated $66,455 (£48,983), more than double the page's target of $30,000.
"Dancing was her passion and now she's dancing her way to heaven's pearly gates," her family wrote on the page.
Jacob Jurinek, 20
Jurinek was studying art and media at Southern Illinois University. In a statement, the university's chancellor described him as "a creative, intelligent young man with a promising career in journalism and advertising."
Together with his friend Franco Patiño - another victim of the crush - Jurinek had reportedly travelled to Astroworld to celebrate his 21st birthday.
"Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy and his unwavering positive attitude," his family said in a statement shared by Today.
"He was an avid fan of music, an artist, a son, a best friend to many, a loving and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson," the statement added.
Franco Patiño, 21
Like Jurinek, Patiño was from the town of Naperville, Illinois. He was studying biomedical engineering at the University of Dayton in Ohio, where he was a member of a Hispanic-interest fraternity and of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
In interviews with various media outlets,, his brother Julio said that he eventually hoped to construct an exoskeleton for his mother, who suffers from inclusion body myositis and is unable to walk.
"He was just that type of person," Julio was quoted as saying by the New York Times. "He was always there for the people he cared about. He had a big heart."
Julio Patiño added that he believes his brother's death was preventable.
"There should be more rules in place to prevent this in the future," he told the Times. "They should have stopped the concert right away as soon as this all started happening."
Axel Acosta, 21
Acosta, a native of the small town of Tieton, Washington, was studying computer science at Western Washington University.
A fan of Travis Scott's music, Acosta travelled to Houston on his own for Astroworld.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Acosta's father Edgar said he became worried after hearing of the Astroworld disaster and began calling local hospitals and police after his son didn't answer his phone.
Initially, he was told that Axel was not among the victims. Authorities later circulated a photo of Axel to try and determine his identity. The Acosta family are now among those suing Travis Scott and Astroworld's organisers.
"We are trying to make things change in these types of events because today it's me, but this could be you," Edgar Acosta said.
Rudy Peña, 23
The youngest of five siblings, Peña worked as a medical assistant in a rehabilitation clinic while also studying criminal justice at a college in Laredo, Texas.
"He was there for everybody," his sister Jennifer told Rolling Stone. "He loved to be close to his friends and family. He helped a lot. He was always smiling."
His brother-in-law, Sergio Gonzalez, told People magazine that "there are more questions in the air than answers" regarding Peña's death.
"How did this happen? We literally don't know how he died," Gonzalez said. "What were the circumstances?"
Madison Dubiski, 23
Originally from the Texas town of Cypress, Dubiski had been a student at the University of Mississippi, according to her Facebook page. She also worked at an advertising agency in Houston.
According to media reports, Dubiski attended Astroworld with her brother Ty, but the two were separated during the crowd rush.
"She was super bright, uplifting, and just an all-around sweet girl," a former classmate, Lauren Vogler, told the Houston Chronicle. "She was definitely the life of the party and loved by so many people."
Danish Baig, 27
A district manager for telecom giant AT&T in the Dallas area, Baig was reportedly married less than a month ago.
According to his brother Basil, Baig died while trying to save his new wife from being trampled by the surging crowd at Astroworld.
"Last night he showed his courageous act to save my sister-in-law from those horrendous things that were being done," Basil Baig wrote. "I have lost of words and in true trauma from this event. I was there and I wasn't able to save my brother."
In the post, Basil Baig accused Travis Scott of provoking the crowd.
"People were hitting, pushing and shoving and did not care for anyone's life," he wrote.
Scott has said he is "absolutely devastated" by what took place, and pledged to cover the funeral expenses for the eight concertgoers who died.