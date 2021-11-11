US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

In one California county, two women were jailed for allegedly killing their babies after experiencing stillbirths and testing positive for illicit drugs. Murder charges against Chelsea Becker were dropped this year, after she spent a year-and-a-half in jail because she could not make a $2m (£1.48m) bail. Meanwhile, Adora Perez is about of a third of the way through an 11-year sentence for manslaughter after she pleaded guilty to avoid the harsher charge of murder. She is currently trying to appeal.